FY2024 EPS Estimates for Western Union Cut by William Blair

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Western Union in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.76. The consensus estimate for Western Union’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Western Union’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 120.39% and a net margin of 16.07%. Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WU. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Western Union from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.

WU stock opened at $11.22 on Monday. Western Union has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $14.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WU. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Western Union by 30.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 348,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 82,018 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in shares of Western Union in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,388,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,252,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,516,000 after purchasing an additional 65,087 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 11.9% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 704,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 74,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Western Union by 7,569.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,905,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,405,000 after purchasing an additional 13,724,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

