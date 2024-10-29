GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 359.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $67,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.06. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.80 and a 12 month high of $83.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2883 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

