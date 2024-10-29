GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 276 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 67.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marathon Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 32,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Bank now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,910.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $75.67 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $83.32. The company has a market cap of $68.18 billion, a PE ratio of 52.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.15.

Carrier Global announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

