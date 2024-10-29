GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 418 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNP. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,531,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,640,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 13,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 569,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,232,000 after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 587,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNP opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.97. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $31.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.15%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.91.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

