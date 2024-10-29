GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $7.01 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Etfidea LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $118.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $469.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.44.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

