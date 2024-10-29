GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.2% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 10,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 13.3% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.5% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 82,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.83.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.7 %

DD opened at $83.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $90.06. The company has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 102.33, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.68.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

