GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 38.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1,091.4% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 13,250 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Murphy USA by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 13,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 62.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Murphy USA news, Director James W. Keyes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.54, for a total value of $1,023,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,242,955.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 16,755 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.54, for a total transaction of $8,621,117.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 396,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,955,423.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James W. Keyes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.54, for a total value of $1,023,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,114 shares in the company, valued at $8,242,955.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,209 shares of company stock worth $16,564,666. 9.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $482.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $499.27 and a 200 day moving average of $474.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.77. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $350.55 and a one year high of $552.30.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $6.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.01. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 64.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 23.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 7.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MUSA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Murphy USA from $538.00 to $537.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $495.33.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

