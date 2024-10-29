Goldstein Advisors LLC Purchases 507 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $118.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $469.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exxon Mobil

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.