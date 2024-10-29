Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target Raised to $122.00 at Piper Sandler

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $103.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.30.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of GSHD opened at $109.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 176.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $50.47 and a one year high of $110.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.64.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $78.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 million. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 244.15% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Adrienne Kebodeaux sold 43,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $4,402,024.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $195,225.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $450,450. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Adrienne Kebodeaux sold 43,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $4,402,024.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,726 shares of company stock worth $10,712,638. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,416,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,962,000 after purchasing an additional 46,861 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after buying an additional 17,443 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 30.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 8,193 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 2,810.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $408,000.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.