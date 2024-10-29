GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AAPB) Short Interest Update

GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AAPB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the September 30th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AAPB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 2.32% of GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF alerts:

GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF stock opened at $29.87 on Tuesday. GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $31.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.36.

GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.75x Long AAPL Daily ETF (AAPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides 1.75x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPB was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.