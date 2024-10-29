Green Plains (GPRE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Green Plains to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $618.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Green Plains to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Green Plains Trading Up 6.0 %
GPRE opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $31.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.93.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Green Plains Company Profile
Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.
