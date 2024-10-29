GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays raised shares of GSK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other GSK news, major shareholder Plc Gsk acquired 2,791,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $22,335,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,775,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,205,528. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its stake in shares of GSK by 71.3% in the first quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 21,141,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $909,063,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800,822 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in GSK by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,511,390 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $558,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,020 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in GSK by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,510,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,442 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,219,798 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,935 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the second quarter valued at about $52,487,000. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $37.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GSK has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.65.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. GSK had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that GSK will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.3843 per share. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 55.80%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

