GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Purchased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,575 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of GSK during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in GSK during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in GSK during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GSK in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 98.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $33.67 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.13.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. GSK had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.3843 per share. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.80%.

Insider Transactions at GSK

In other GSK news, major shareholder Plc Gsk bought 2,791,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $22,335,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,775,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,205,528. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays raised GSK to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Argus raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

