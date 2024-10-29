HC Wainwright Increases Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Price Target to $17.00

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Zynex from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Zynex Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZYXI opened at $8.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $282.83 million, a P/E ratio of 59.20 and a beta of 0.54. Zynex has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $13.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average is $9.16.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $49.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.83 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zynex will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Anna Lucsok sold 8,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $64,906.49. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,349.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zynex in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Zynex during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Zynex by 646.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,195 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Zynex during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Zynex by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.

Featured Stories

