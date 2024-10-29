Head-To-Head Comparison: Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) vs. Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU)

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) and Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Summit Materials has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Fuels has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.2% of Energy Fuels shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Summit Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Energy Fuels shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Materials 8.06% 7.00% 3.55% Energy Fuels -27.23% -6.56% -6.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Summit Materials and Energy Fuels, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Materials 0 3 9 0 2.75 Energy Fuels 0 2 2 0 2.50

Summit Materials currently has a consensus price target of $47.83, suggesting a potential upside of 4.83%. Energy Fuels has a consensus price target of $8.58, suggesting a potential upside of 32.36%. Given Energy Fuels’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Energy Fuels is more favorable than Summit Materials.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Summit Materials and Energy Fuels”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Materials $3.38 billion 2.37 $289.63 million $2.24 20.37 Energy Fuels $37.93 million 33.20 $99.86 million ($0.08) -81.06

Summit Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Energy Fuels. Energy Fuels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Summit Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Summit Materials beats Energy Fuels on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc. operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services. In addition, the company operates municipal waste, construction, and demolition debris landfills; and liquid asphalt terminals. The company serves the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. Summit Materials, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company was formerly known as Volcanic Metals Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Energy Fuels Inc. in May 2006. Energy Fuels Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

