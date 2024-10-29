Head to Head Survey: Kits Eyecare (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) versus AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)

Kits Eyecare (OTCMKTS:KTYCF – Get Free Report) and AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kits Eyecare and AutoZone”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Kits Eyecare alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kits Eyecare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AutoZone $18.49 billion 2.87 $2.66 billion $144.59 21.48

AutoZone has higher revenue and earnings than Kits Eyecare.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kits Eyecare N/A N/A N/A AutoZone 14.40% -52.99% 15.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Kits Eyecare and AutoZone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kits Eyecare and AutoZone, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kits Eyecare 0 0 0 0 N/A AutoZone 1 2 14 4 3.00

AutoZone has a consensus target price of $3,202.71, suggesting a potential upside of 3.12%. Given AutoZone’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AutoZone is more favorable than Kits Eyecare.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.7% of AutoZone shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of AutoZone shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AutoZone beats Kits Eyecare on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kits Eyecare

(Get Free Report)

Kits Eyecare Ltd. operates a digital eyecare platform in the United States and Canada. It manufactures progressive and contact lenses, eyeglasses, and frames under the KITS brand, as well as distributes eyewear products of various brands. The company operates through a network of optical e-commerce websites, including KITS.com, KITS.ca, OptiContacts.com, and ContactsExpress.ca. Kits Eyecare Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About AutoZone

(Get Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. It also offers A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs. In addition, the company provides maintenance products, such as antifreeze and windshield washer fluids; brake drums, rotors, shoes, and pads; brake and power steering fluids, and oil and fuel additives; oil and transmission fluids; oil, cabin, air, fuel, and transmission filters; oxygen sensors; paints and accessories; refrigerants and accessories; shock absorbers and struts; spark plugs and wires; and windshield wipers. Further, it offers air fresheners, cell phone accessories, drinks and snacks, floor mats and seat covers, interior and exterior accessories, mirrors, performance products, protectants and cleaners, sealants and adhesives, steering wheel covers, tools, vehicle entertainment systems, and wash and wax products, as well as towing services. Additionally, the company provides a sales program that offers commercial credit and delivery of parts and other products; sells automotive diagnostic and repair software under the ALLDATA brand through alldata.com and alldatadiy.com; and automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products through autozone.com. AutoZone, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Kits Eyecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kits Eyecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.