Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 15,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 11,318.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,339,000 after buying an additional 1,066,923 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 9.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Valero Energy by 307.8% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Valero Energy from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.53.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

VLO opened at $132.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.39. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $119.88 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.45.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.04 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 2.74%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.