Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 298 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Buckle were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Buckle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,311,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,638,000 after purchasing an additional 24,051 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Buckle during the 1st quarter worth about $3,073,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Buckle in the first quarter valued at about $804,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Buckle in the first quarter worth about $856,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Buckle by 67.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 110,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 44,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Buckle from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com lowered Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $579,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,950,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,724,250.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $36,297.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,949,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,622,407.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $579,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,950,377 shares in the company, valued at $73,724,250.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,718 shares of company stock worth $5,819,174 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:BKE opened at $43.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.75. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $48.15.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $282.39 million during the quarter. Buckle had a return on equity of 46.17% and a net margin of 16.69%.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is 33.02%.

Buckle Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

