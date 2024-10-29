HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,227 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.7% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 912 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Sequent Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Apple Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of AAPL opened at $233.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $237.49.
Apple Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 9th. New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.91.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 223,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total transaction of $50,275,897.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,269,202.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 223,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total transaction of $50,275,897.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,269,202.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 517,924 shares of company stock valued at $114,786,399. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
