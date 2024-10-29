Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $214.00 to $213.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.73.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HON

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.9 %

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

NASDAQ HON opened at $206.10 on Monday. Honeywell International has a one year low of $176.60 and a one year high of $222.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HON. LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Honeywell International

(Get Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.