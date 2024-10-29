HSBC (LON:HSBA) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 725.70 ($9.41) and last traded at GBX 723.10 ($9.38), with a volume of 255138125 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 692.10 ($8.98).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,393.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on HSBA. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 870 ($11.28) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 795 ($10.31).

HSBC Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 668.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 672.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £130.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 777.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.52.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

