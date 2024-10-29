HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Position Boosted by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 539 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,829,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,025,964,000 after acquiring an additional 39,098 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,933,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,211,535,000 after buying an additional 176,336 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,577,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,406,000 after buying an additional 604,554 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 484,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,804,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 452,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,337,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBS. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on HubSpot from $699.00 to $629.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.33.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $179,416.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,484.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $179,416.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,484.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total value of $56,978.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,009,441.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,321 shares of company stock valued at $3,374,089 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Trading Down 1.5 %

HUBS opened at $557.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of -210.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7,068.33 and a beta of 1.64. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $408.62 and a 1 year high of $693.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $519.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $548.87.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.17) earnings per share.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Further Reading

