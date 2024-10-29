Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stock Position Lessened by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUM. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Humana by 538.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,318,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $866,250,000 after buying an additional 1,955,375 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in shares of Humana by 16.1% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,311,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $863,640,000 after acquiring an additional 321,233 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Humana by 118.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,425,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $532,564,000 after purchasing an additional 774,085 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Humana by 2.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,183,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $442,396,000 after purchasing an additional 24,842 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Humana by 11,647.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,059,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,459 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Price Performance

NYSE HUM opened at $261.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.98. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.31 and a 52-week high of $527.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUM. TD Cowen downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $402.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered shares of Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $400.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUM

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.