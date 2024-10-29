Informatica (NYSE:INFA) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on INFA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Informatica from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Informatica in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Informatica from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Informatica from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Informatica from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Informatica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

Get Informatica alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INFA

Informatica Price Performance

INFA stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,320.00, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.63. Informatica has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $39.80.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Informatica had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $400.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Informatica will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Informatica

In related news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 8,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $227,486.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 393,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,535,037.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 8,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $227,486.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 393,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,535,037.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $268,295.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 142,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,817,875.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Informatica

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Informatica by 398.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,042,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631,139 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Informatica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,045,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Informatica by 439.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,554,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,265 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Informatica by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,308,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Informatica in the second quarter worth approximately $10,806,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Informatica

(Get Free Report)

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Informatica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informatica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.