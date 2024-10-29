Insider Buying: Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Insider Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Free Report) insider Michael Tobin purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.57) per share, with a total value of £9,900 ($12,838.80).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 24th, Michael Tobin acquired 5,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.66) per share, with a total value of £10,250 ($13,292.70).

On Friday, October 18th, Michael Tobin acquired 10,620 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 215 ($2.79) per share, with a total value of £22,833 ($29,610.95).

On Tuesday, September 10th, Michael Tobin purchased 4,380 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 510 ($6.61) per share, with a total value of £22,338 ($28,969.01).

On Monday, August 19th, Michael Tobin purchased 5,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 223 ($2.89) per share, with a total value of £11,150 ($14,459.86).

On Thursday, August 8th, Michael Tobin acquired 3,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.92) per share, with a total value of £6,750 ($8,753.73).

Audioboom Group Stock Performance

BOOM opened at GBX 192.50 ($2.50) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £31.53 million, a PE ratio of -401.04 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 214.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 234.31. Audioboom Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 130 ($1.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 350 ($4.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.63, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.06.

About Audioboom Group

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

