Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,776,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,978,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,913 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 91,838.2% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 1,114,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,079 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at about $124,508,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 589.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 804,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,559,000 after purchasing an additional 687,817 shares during the period. Finally, James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at about $93,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $166.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $95.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.91 and a 12 month high of $167.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.61.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total value of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,108.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $98,011.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,875.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,108.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,489 shares of company stock worth $1,202,259. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.93.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

