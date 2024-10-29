InterDigital (IDCC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect InterDigital to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $3.77. InterDigital had a return on equity of 44.57% and a net margin of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $223.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.63 million. On average, analysts expect InterDigital to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

InterDigital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $145.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.39 and its 200 day moving average is $124.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. InterDigital has a 52-week low of $74.65 and a 52-week high of $157.50.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This is a boost from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IDCC shares. StockNews.com upgraded InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on InterDigital from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Derek K. Aberle sold 2,005 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $269,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,639 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,026,681.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.78, for a total value of $99,946.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 54,984 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,850,615.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,205 shares of company stock worth $716,218 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Featured Stories

