International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 290,631 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6,830.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,631 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $23,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.91. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $79.54.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

