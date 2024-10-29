Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,137 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 15.93% of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $6,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $286,000.

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $23.74 on Tuesday. Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $24.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.05. The company has a market cap of $38.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.61.

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.089 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBBQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ / Biotechnology index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies listed on the NASDAQ. IBBQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

