Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Shares Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Semiconductors ETF worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSI. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 124.0% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 149,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 82,645 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 501,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,483,000 after buying an additional 38,804 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the second quarter worth $2,052,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the first quarter worth $1,644,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,311,000.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Invesco Semiconductors ETF stock opened at $57.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.55. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a 52 week low of $37.34 and a 52 week high of $67.33. The stock has a market cap of $807.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.77.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

