Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Holdings Decreased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Absolute Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 254.3% in the first quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 142,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 102,546 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 190,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 95,476 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 448,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,897,000 after buying an additional 92,152 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,732,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 133,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 74,219 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $50.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $37.33 and a 1 year high of $51.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.71.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

