Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Stock Position Reduced by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,631 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 401.4% in the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSY stock opened at $50.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.04. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $49.67 and a 12 month high of $50.37.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.