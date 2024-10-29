iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Cut by 4Thought Financial Group Inc.

4Thought Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,211 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 8.2% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $583.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $570.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $548.11. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $414.04 and a 1 year high of $588.93.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
