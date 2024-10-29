IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $526,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,751,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2,990,669.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,639,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $340.65 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $251.36 and a 52-week high of $343.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $329.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

