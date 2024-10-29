IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 311 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $895.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $851.29 billion, a PE ratio of 131.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $919.22 and a 200 day moving average of $864.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $547.61 and a 1 year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,013.41.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

