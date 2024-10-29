J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Receives $39.33 Average PT from Analysts

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JILL shares. BTIG Research started coverage on J.Jill in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on J.Jill from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on J.Jill from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of J.Jill in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

In other J.Jill news, CFO Mark W. Webb sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $36,530.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,535.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of J.Jill by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of J.Jill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of J.Jill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.Jill by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of J.Jill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JILL opened at $24.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $376.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.77. J.Jill has a 52 week low of $23.06 and a 52 week high of $40.61.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.13 million. J.Jill had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 6.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J.Jill will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. J.Jill’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

