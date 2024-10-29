J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 701 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 17.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,703,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,159,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,402 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 20.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,197,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,576,000 after purchasing an additional 368,410 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 189.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 426,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,538,000 after purchasing an additional 279,455 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 91.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 523,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,905,000 after purchasing an additional 249,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 549.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 256,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,246,000 after purchasing an additional 216,675 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPG opened at $127.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.96 and its 200 day moving average is $128.49. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.07 and a fifty-two week high of $151.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.02). PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.11%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.93.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

