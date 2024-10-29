J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.51 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.91.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

