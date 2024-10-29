J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 67.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,456 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 11,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durante & Waters LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Durante & Waters LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $30.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.12.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

