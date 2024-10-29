J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEG. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 29,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 11,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 25,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.15.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $1,535,133.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,476.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $1,535,133.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,476.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $124,295.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,305,762.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,010 shares of company stock worth $3,397,855 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:PEG opened at $90.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.85 and a twelve month high of $92.20. The company has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.09.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.