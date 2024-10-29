J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 1,133 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,634,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 165.6% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 24,093 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 68.0% during the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $130.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.28. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.82 and a fifty-two week high of $133.27. The company has a market capitalization of $202.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 117.94% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 105.47%.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total value of $974,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,402,431.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total value of $974,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,431.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,418 shares of company stock valued at $15,247,052. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.85.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

