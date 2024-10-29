J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 4,378 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,067,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,096,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933,912 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,969,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,313 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,785,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,465,000 after purchasing an additional 61,413 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 6,987,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,220,000 after purchasing an additional 278,150 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,682,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955,442 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,439,929.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $1,522,894.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,146 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $529,729.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.2 %

CL opened at $95.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.36 and a 1-year high of $109.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.13.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

