J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 725 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at $330,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 207,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,396,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 17,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,084,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $60.00 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $60.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

