J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYMI opened at $71.82 on Tuesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $59.69 and a 52-week high of $74.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.697 dividend. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

