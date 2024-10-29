J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Hilltop National Bank raised its stake in shares of ASML by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial raised its stake in shares of ASML by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of ASML by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on ASML from $1,052.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank raised ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $970.60.

Shares of ASML opened at $708.65 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $582.48 and a 52-week high of $1,110.09. The company has a market capitalization of $279.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $812.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $904.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be paid a $1.407 dividend. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.70%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

