J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVOO. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000.

IVOO opened at $106.30 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $78.66 and a twelve month high of $108.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

