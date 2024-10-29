J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

VONG opened at $98.72 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $99.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.87. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.139 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

