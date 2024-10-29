J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLTR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the first quarter worth $251,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 434.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 264,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,241,000 after purchasing an additional 214,859 shares during the period.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock opened at $120.32 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $84.42 and a 12 month high of $120.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.79.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Company Profile

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.