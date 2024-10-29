J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 290.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $287.34 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.42 and a 1-year high of $293.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $279.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.35.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

