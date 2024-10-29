J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $17.57 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.7% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $17,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 532.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,815,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,935,779,000 after buying an additional 14,158,054 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $980,210,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 7,761.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,893,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805,982 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,197,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,235,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.44.

Shares of XOM opened at $118.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

